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Govt will seek death penalty, fast-track trial in Pune child rape-murder case: CM Devendra Fadnavis

A 65-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a child in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on May 1.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneDevendra Fadnavis

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