Home > India > Maharashtra

Gram panchayat polls: Stupendous victory for ruling alliance due to govt's work, says CM Shinde

Taking a dig at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, CM Shinde said a year was spent by the opposition taunting and criticising the government.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 02:53 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Mahayuti comprising his Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP had achieved a stupendous victory in the gram panchayat polls thanks to the work done by his government.

Taking a dig at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, CM Shinde said a year was spent by the opposition taunting and criticising the government.  'The Mahayuti won seats several times more than the Maha Vikas Aghadi,' he said, adding the ruling alliance would win 45 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in next year's polls.

(Published 07 November 2023, 02:53 IST)
MaharashtraEknath Shinde

