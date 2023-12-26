‘Grand mosque in Ayodhya to represent peace and love’

My idea is to give the country something that symbolises its ethos, spreading the message of peace and love. It is a matter of great pride and responsibility that I have been chosen to oversee the implementation of the project. Firstly, it is going to be the biggest mosque and the mosque complex in India, accommodating more than 9,000 people in the prayer hall. Secondly, in India we have seen several mosques with two minarets. We all know about the four minarets, that is, the Charminar of Hyderabad. The mosque in Dhannipur would have five minarets--the only mosque in India to have so. The five minarets symbolise the five pillars of Islam: Namaz, Kalima, Zakat, Roza and Haj. Thirdly, the world’s biggest Quran, measuring 21 feet high and 36 feet wide, would be placed in the site. There are several other never-seen-before things that we are planning. In the years to come, it would attract more people than the Taj Mahal.