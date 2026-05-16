<p>Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men opened fire at a furniture mall in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra's </a>Pimpri Chinchwad. </p><p>The police is probing a potential link to Lawrence Bishnoi after a screenshot of a post on social media surfaced, where the gang allegedly claimed the responsibility for the attack. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. </p><p>A police official said that the two men fired multiple rounds at AJ Furniture Mall in the Ravet area around 9 pm on Friday.</p>.Man who planted IED in Pune hospital wanted money for own treatment, Police say.<p>A few days before the incident, the owner reportedly had received a threatening phone call, which he then blocked.</p><p>After the shooting, the owner was allegedly sent a screenshot of a social media post in which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, they said.</p><p>"We are verifying the screenshot of what appears to be a social media post by Aarzoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar claiming responsibility. We have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and a further probe is underway," said Shivaji Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Pimpri Chinchwad police.</p><p>He said that the police are also analysing the CCTV footage, which shows two unidentified motorcycle-borne men stopping outside the furniture mall and opening fire.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>