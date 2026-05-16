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Gunmen open fire at furniture mall in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad; police probe Bishnoi gang link

A police official said that the two men fired multiple rounds at AJ Furniture Mall in the Ravet area around 9 pm on Friday.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 06:10 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 06:10 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeLawrence Bishnoi

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