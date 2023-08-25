Halt bank notices for loan recovery from farmers: NCP to Maharashtra govt

Amid the distressing situation faced by farmers due to this year's less-than-average rainfall, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP group has taken a firm stand against the issuance of bank notices to farmers for loan recovery.
NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase questioned the silence of the Eknath Shinde-led government and demanded immediate action to alleviate the farmers' woes.
"Despite the challenging circumstances, banks are sending out notices for loan recovery, further exacerbating the farmers' difficulties,” he said and criticised the current government for its apparent lack of action and empathy towards the agricultural community.
"It is disheartening to witness the anti-farmer stance of the present government. The inadequate rainfall has already taken a toll on the agricultural sector, and the issuance of loan recovery notices adds insult to injury,'' said Tapase.
Calling upon Shinde, the NCP leader urged the state government to swiftly intervene and annul the bank notices that are causing distress to the already burdened farmers.
"The NCP stands in solidarity with the farmers, and we will not hesitate to take robust measures if their suffering is not alleviated," Tapase asserted.
"Both June and July witnessed a deficiency in expected rainfall, and the August rainfall is significantly below the average by approximately 68 percent. Between August 1-18, the rainfall has been a staggering 80 percent less than the historical average across all divisions," stated Tapase underlining the devastating impact on crops and the necessity for affected farmers to access crop insurance benefits.
Tapase emphasised the need for immediate government action and expressed the party's unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers.
"The NCP will relentlessly pursue the cause of our farmers and ensure that they receive the support they deserve," Tapase said.