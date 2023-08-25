Halt bank notices for loan recovery from farmers: NCP to Maharashtra govt

"Despite the challenging circumstances, banks are sending out notices for loan recovery, further exacerbating the farmers' difficulties,” he said and criticised the current government for its apparent lack of action and empathy towards the agricultural community.

"It is disheartening to witness the anti-farmer stance of the present government. The inadequate rainfall has already taken a toll on the agricultural sector, and the issuance of loan recovery notices adds insult to injury,'' said Tapase.

Calling upon Shinde, the NCP leader urged the state government to swiftly intervene and annul the bank notices that are causing distress to the already burdened farmers.

"The NCP stands in solidarity with the farmers, and we will not hesitate to take robust measures if their suffering is not alleviated," Tapase asserted.