Handler dies after being attacked by Great Dane; FIR against dog's owner in Mumbai

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 (causing death by negligence) on a complaint lodged by Ali's family.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 20:04 IST

Comments

Mumbai: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered here against the owner of a Great Dane after the dog attacked its 22-year-old handler during training and caused his death, police said on Wednesday.

Hasrat Ali, the victim, was severely attacked by the dog at a dog training academy in suburban Vikhroli on Monday morning and died within hours, said a police official.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 (causing death by negligence) on a complaint lodged by Ali's family.

The deceased had been handling the Great Dane for eight months, the official said, adding that probe was underway.

Published 28 August 2024, 20:04 IST
