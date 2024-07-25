Hard rains in Maharashtra: Comparing Pune floods with Mumbai's July 2005 deluge

Mumbai: Life in Pune came to a standstill on Thursday as it received over 200 mm rainfall on an average in 24 hours.
The catchment areas received massive rainfall, sumbering the place in water which soon had to be released into the river. The Tamhini ghats received 556 mm in the past 24 hours—creating a record of sorts.
In the last 24 hours, the Lavasa valley received 453.5 mm rainfall followed by the hill station of Lonavla which received 322.5 mm rainfall.
Pune along with neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and the entire district was primarily submerged with large parts of the area becoming inundated with flood waters.
Raigad district received heavy rainfall as well.
Due to the heavy rains a landslide occurred at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route. Traffic is halted because of the debris.
In Pune, many could be seen wading through knee-deep water in order to move to safer locations.
“I was a Mumbaikar when "26 July" happened.. Now a Punekar when 25 July is "happening"! How fast Pune is becoming Mumbai 2.0!!,” said veteran media professional and independent journalist Rohit Chandavarkar.
Punekars took to social media platforms to vent their ire over the helpless situation. They also compared the situation to July 26, 2005 floods which occurred in Mumbai.
A Navy veteran and author Commander Vikram Karwe (Retd) wrote: “Hot meal on cold rainy day…varan bhat toop meeth limbu londcha metkoot (dal rice ghee salt lemon pickle papad and roasted lentils spiced powder) + sliced beetroot + green chilli + shrikhand.”
"Crazy, scary videos being shared from all across Pune by people! Hope the rains mellow down soon,” wrote Urrmi, a lawyer, creative writer and voice actor.
Anupam Kashyapi, former Head,Scientist G ,Weather Forecasting Division, IMD,Pune, in his personal capacity posted on X: “ Past 12 years highest rain record for Shivajinagar 84.3mm on 30 July 2014. Today till 0530 hrs morning, Shivajinagar recorded 85.7mm.Reading taken in 24 hrs cycle ending 0830 hrs; So,3 hrs rain will be added to 85.7 mm, likely setting an all time July record for Pune.”
On 26 July, 2005, Mumbai faced a major deluge. Spread over 4, 355 sq kms, the Mumbai-MMR could not withstand the pressure of nearly 944.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours. A high tide was accompanied by rainfall following a cloudburst. It left over 500 dead and lakhs homeless in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.
The rail, road and air traffic came to a standstill for 2 days. The total losses were estimated to be Rs 2,000 crore