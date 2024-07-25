Hard rains in Maharashtra: Comparing Pune floods with Mumbai's July 2005 deluge

Mumbai: Life in Pune came to a standstill on Thursday as it received over 200 mm rainfall on an average in 24 hours.

The catchment areas received massive rainfall, sumbering the place in water which soon had to be released into the river. The Tamhini ghats received 556 mm in the past 24 hours—creating a record of sorts.

In the last 24 hours, the Lavasa valley received 453.5 mm rainfall followed by the hill station of Lonavla which received 322.5 mm rainfall.