'Have elections on ballot paper once': Uddhav dares BJP

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, dared BJP to hold the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on ballot paper and see whether it can sweep the elections.
Thackeray, who is a key leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, questioned as to why the elections of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been kept pending.
“If Assembly polls in five states can be conducted, why can’t BMC hold the civic election on ballot paper. If BJP is so confident, then show the same confidence by holding the Lok Sabha elections using ballot paper,” he said.
Thackeray also said, he has not yet received reply for the letter he had sent to the Election Commission citing that BJP leadership was garnering votes in the name of religion.
“During the Karnataka elections (in May), PM Modi has asked people at large to chant “Bajrang Bali ki jai” and press the button on EVM. Meanwhile, during the campaign for MP polls, Amit Shah had assured darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya for the people of the state free of cost, if it is voted to power again. Late Balasaheb Thackeray was banned from exercising his voting rights for six years (for coining phrases like ‘garv se kaho hum Hindu hain’ and ‘mandir wahi banayenge’),” he said, adding that in case there is no response from the EC, he himself would start using religious slogans like ‘Jai Bhawani’, 'Har Har Mahadev’ and 'Ganpati Bappa Morya’.
Thackeray also announced that he would lead a march from Dharavi to the Mumbai office of Adani Group on December 16.
It also includes a TDR (Transferable Development Rights) sale clause which will benefit the Adani group significantly, he said.