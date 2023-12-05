'Have elections on ballot paper once': Uddhav dares BJP

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, dared BJP to hold the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on ballot paper and see whether it can sweep the elections.

Thackeray, who is a key leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, questioned as to why the elections of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been kept pending.

“If Assembly polls in five states can be conducted, why can’t BMC hold the civic election on ballot paper. If BJP is so confident, then show the same confidence by holding the Lok Sabha elections using ballot paper,” he said.

Thackeray also said, he has not yet received reply for the letter he had sent to the Election Commission citing that BJP leadership was garnering votes in the name of religion.