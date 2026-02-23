<p>Mumbai: Slamming the Centre and the Maharashtra government vis-a-vis the probe into the January 28, 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ajit-pawar-plane-crash-preliminary-report-to-be-out-on-or-before-february-28-minister-murlidhar-mohol-3907616">Baramati plane crash</a> that claimed the life of NCP President Ajit Pawar, his nephew and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday said that he has only made 20-30 per cent of the information public and would "not hesitate to carry out further expose if the preliminary report of the crash-landing is superficial."</p><p>“Maharashtra and Marathi-manoos will show (its strength)…if the report is superficial,” said Rohit, referring to the investigations of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) which is expected to submit its report by/on February 28 2026. </p>.Avoid political discussions on Ajit Pawar's death: Nephew Rohit; BJP ministers also weigh in. <p>“What I have revealed so far, it is just 20-30 per cent. If the preliminary report is not proper or is superficial, I will come out with the rest 70 per cent,” the two-time legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district said in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on the opening day of the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature. </p><p>He also disapproved of the BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation's decision to recommend a CBI probe. </p><p>“The CBI has nearly 7,000 pending cases, of which around 2,500 have been pending for more than a decade. We will not tolerate this wastage of time in the name of investigation in Maharashtra. The State-CID (which the government assigned) can continue with the probe,” he said.</p><p>Rohit also raised questions over reports that the black box of the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft had been burnt. “The photographs of the black box are with me (now),” he said, adding that if any irregularity comes to light, this government will have to pay a heavy price. </p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash | 'Did pilot doze off, why didn't they sound 'Mayday' signal': Rohit Pawar suspects sabotage.<p>Ahead of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) February 28 deadline looms, Rohit issued a warning: “If a full and detailed report is not released within the next two to three days, we shall be compelled to conclude that elements within the government may have links with VSRVPL, and it is due to their pressure that the probe report is being deliberately delayed and discrepancies are being brought up.”</p><p>“Maharashtra deserves to know what transpired,” he said, vowing to continue raising the issue until the "truth" comes to light and those behind the accident are booked and jailed. “No matter how powerful they are, they will not be spared,” he said. </p><p><strong>In House, Rohit Pawar became emotional </strong></p><p>In the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rohit Pawar became emotional while paying tributes to his late uncle. Besides, he also hit out at the BJP for targeting Ajit Pawar for the alleged irrigation scam. “Ajit Dada was very upset when he was accused of corruption, however, those who targeted him earlier, praised him later,” he said. </p><p>On a personal note, he said: “Kaka would tell me to take care of my appearance. He would ask me to button my shirt properly and trim my hair. He would tell me to reduce my physical weight but not political weight." After losing his father (Anantrao Pawar) at a very young age, (his uncle) Sharad Pawar Saheb looked after him like his own son, he said.</p>