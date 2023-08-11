Heavy police force deployed at civic hospital in Thane after mob gathers, alleges death of 5 patients in day

NCP leader Awhad issued a statement on Friday morning, in which he alleged, "As many as five persons died at the hospital in a single day (on Thursday) due to the negligence of the medical staff. While on the one hand, patients are not being admitted to the hospital on the pretext of paucity of beds, the deceased ones are kept in the ICU for hours." Writing about it on X, formerly known as Twitter, Awhad said, "One woman called me saying that her husband was not receiving proper medical treatment at the hospital. When I went there, I came to know that her husband was being treated in the general ward. I was then informed that he has been shifted to the ICU...When I went to the ICU, I was told that the patient had already died, but doctors and the hospital administration was treating him for five hours. The woman was not informed about her husband's death. When I questioned the doctors about it, they could not answer," he said.