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Homeindiamaharashtra

Heavy rains in Mumbai kills another: Man dies after falling into manhole

The incident comes just couple of days after the Bombay High Court asked the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure that no citizen dies in open manholes
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsrainsMumbaiMumbai RainsManhole death

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