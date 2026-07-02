Heavy rains in Mumbai kills another: Man dies after falling into manhole

<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man fell into an open manhole and died in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mumabi">Mumbai’s</a> busy Sakinaka area on Thursday as heavy rains pounded India’s financial capital and its suburbs. </p><p>The incident comes just couple of days after the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> asked the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure that no citizen dies in open manholes and barely a week after a civic official escaped unhurt after falling in a manhole in front of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. </p><p>The issue snowballed into a major political issue with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slamming the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance of corruption and ignoring the common people. </p>.Watch | BMC worker falls in open manhole in front of Mumbai mayor during inspection.<p>The deceased was identified as Aslam Esaf Shaikh (55), a resident of Sakinaka in Andheri East. </p><p>The incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) around 1230 hrs. </p><p>The BMC and MFB immediately swung into action after hours of research and brought the man up. </p><p>The victim was immediately rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on admission.</p>