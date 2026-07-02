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Homeindiamaharashtra

Heavy showers flood parts of Mumbai, slow road traffic and trains

Several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 04:32 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 04:32 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

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