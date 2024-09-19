High-tech CCTV network worth Rs 120 crore to be installed for surveillance of Mumbai region mangroves

Mumbai: Environmentalists' dream to get CCTV camera surveillance for mangroves will soon come true with the Maharashtra Forest Department floating a tender for a Rs 120-crore high-tech CCTV network to cover the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

With 669 cameras and a centralised monitoring system, the video surveillance will cover 195 "sensitive" mangrove zones in five areas - Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran.

Mangrove Cell head S V Rama Rao said the “high priority” project envisaged not only to ensure safety and security of mangrove areas, but also to instil confidence among the citizens that the environment of the city is being protected and nurtured.

The network will have Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, integrated with the data of VAAHAN Sarathi as well as databases of Passport, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Prisons, and Automated Multimodal Biometric Identification System (AMBIS).

The State Mangrove Cell under the Forest Department floated a request for proposal (RFP) on Wednesday. The submission of e-tenders will close on September 24.

The tenders will be opened on October 15. The surveillance network should be up and running in less than a year if everything goes as planned, a top official said.