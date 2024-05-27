Himalayan journey for Pune's visually impaired youth successfully completed

“Such initiatives bring new joy and boost the confidence of visually impaired youths,” said Umesh Zirpe, veteran mountaineer and Director of Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering.

During the journey, the team attended the recently released film Shrikant at a cinema hall in Ambala. The film, based on the adventurous life of a visually impaired young man named Shrikant Bola, showcased how he achieved remarkable heights despite his blindness. Through this film, the team learned about Shrikant's inspiring journey and achievements.

The entire team arrived at the Up North campsite in Naggar, a village with rich cultural heritage in Himachal Pradesh. That evening, the team embarked on a short trek to Tilla Sharni nearby. During this trek, the team experienced the rapidly changing weather of the Himalayas.

Additionally, they interacted with the local people at the campsite, learning about their lifestyle, culture, living, and eating habits. Along with this, on the completion of 12 years of India's largest civilian expedition to Mount Everest, which was successfully completed on May 19, 2012, Everest summiter Bhushan Hershe also shared his experience of Everest expedition with these youngsters.

On May 20, the entire team crossed the Atal Tunnel near Manali and enjoyed the snow at Khoksar, located at an altitude of 11,000 feet. The Atal Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world at an altitude of 10,000 feet, holds significant importance for both the Indian military and tourism.

The team was informed about its relevance. On May 21, the team bathed in the natural hot springs along the Beas River in the village of Kalath near Manali. These hot springs, rich in sulfur, are considered to have medicinal properties. Following this, the team savored local delicacies and took a stroll through the Manali market.

On May 22, the team began their return journey. Before departing, Chandan Sharma, the director of the Up North campsite, had extensive conversations with the youngsters and presented them with traditional Himachali caps as a token of the culture of Himachal Pradesh.

Sharma mentioned that this gift would always remind them of their unique Himalayan journey. Throughout the journey, a special bond formed between the volunteers and the students, making the long return journey by train enjoyable with fun and laughter.

This unique Himalayan Journey was meticulously planned by Suyash Mokashi, member of Swaroopseva and Giripremi.

Zirpe and Swaoopseva's President Ajit Patel, provided guidance