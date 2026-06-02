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Homeindiamaharashtra

Hindi and Marathi share natural closeness, cultural unity: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis

Education in the mother tongue enables knowledge to be absorbed more effectively, he said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 03:49 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 03:49 IST
India NewsMarathiUttar PradeshMaharashtraHindiDevendra Fadnavislanguages

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