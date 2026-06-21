Hindu Janajagruti Samiti seeks action over alleged conversion bid, fraudulent ads in Mumbai local trains

<p>Mumbai: Alleging that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>'s suburban railway network is increasingly being used to promote religious conversion campaigns and fraudulent advertisements, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has urged the authorities to initiate criminal action against the alleged organisers and advertisers, warning of a public agitation if no concrete steps are taken within 15 days.</p><p>In a memorandum submitted to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Director General of Police, the Home Department and the general manager of the Central Railway, the organisation claimed that local train coaches, particularly on the Panvel-CSMT route, are being used to circulate material aimed at religious conversion as well as advertisements promoting superstition and dubious services.</p><p>The samiti alleged that pamphlets carrying messages such as "Do you need a lifeline?" and "Jesus is God" are being distributed among commuters and that certain websites mentioned in the material suggest the existence of a wider outreach network. It argued that public transport infrastructure should not be used for activities that seek to influence passengers on religious grounds.</p>.Maharashtra: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands law against love jihad, religious conversion.<p>The organisation also raised concerns over advertisements displayed inside coaches that allegedly make unverified claims of faith healing, including curing serious illnesses through prayer, as well as advertisements offering services such as "100 per cent vashikaran" and solutions to personal problems. It claimed that such promotions could mislead commuters and result in financial exploitation.</p><p>Sunil Ghanwat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh State coordinator of the samiti, said authorities should move beyond temporary measures and take action against the root operators behind such activities.</p><p>Among its demands, the organisation has sought the creation of a dedicated WhatsApp helpline for passengers to report objectionable advertisements, deployment of plainclothes teams to identify offenders, and cyber investigations into phone numbers and websites featured in the promotional material.</p><p>The samiti has also called for action against printing presses allegedly involved in producing unauthorised advertisements and sought a white paper detailing the action taken by railway authorities against such advertisements over the last five years.</p><p>The railway administration has not yet issued an official response to the allegations. The claims made by the organisation could not be independently verified.</p>