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Hindu Janajagruti Samiti seeks action over alleged conversion bid, fraudulent ads in Mumbai local trains

'Local trains, particularly on the Panvel-CSMT route, are being used to circulate material aimed at religious conversion as well as advertisements promoting superstition and dubious services.'
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra NewsReligious conversionLocal trainsMumbai news

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