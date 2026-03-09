<p>Thane: A 20-year-old tailor has been arrested from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane</a> district on charges of raping a minor girl and trying to force her to marry him after the scheduled <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/interfaith">interfaith</a> wedding was disrupted by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindutva">Hindutva</a> activists, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The accused, a resident of Shantinagar in Bhiwandi, was booked under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/protection-of-children-from-sexual-offences">Protection of Children from Sexual Offences</a> (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-penal-code">Indian Penal Code</a> for rape and criminal intimidation, as the alleged crime occurred when the IPC was in force.</p>.<p>According to Dombivli Police, the accused tailor and the victim, a first-year BA student from a college in Dombivli, became friends through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> when they were minors. The friendship eventually turned into a relationship.</p>.<p>On March 6, she travelled to Bhiwandi to marry the accused according to Muslim customs. The accused had allegedly made all arrangements, including the presence of a Qazi and witnesses, police said.</p>.Proposed inter-faith marriage triggers tension in Meerut, saffron outfit convenes ‘Mahapanchayat’.<p>However, activists from a Hindutva organisation reached the venue and staged a massive protest against the interfaith union, leading to a commotion.</p>.<p>The matter was initially taken to the Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi. However, as the victim resides in Dombivli, the case was transferred to the Vishnunagar police station.</p>.<p>"Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered against Armaan Sheikh for blackmailing and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">rape</a>. The complainant alleged that she was pressured and blackmailed into the marriage," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade.</p>.<p>The victim alleged in her complaint that the accused established physical relations with her earlier and subsequently tried to force her to marry him once she turned 18.</p>.<p>Further investigations are underway.</p>