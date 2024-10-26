Hope media will write about us in positive manner: EAM Jaishankar at BJP event

<p>Pune: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar quipped on Saturday about favourable media coverage at a BJP event in Pune ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.</p>.<p>Jaishankar spoke to reporters after inaugurating the BJP's western Maharashtra media centre. The event was also attended by Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and other office-bearers of BJP.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar slams Canada for its 'double standards'.<p>"I am happy that I could come to inaugurate the media centre during the state's assembly elections. I will continue to visit here with good events in the future. I believe, the media will write about us (BJP) in a positive manner," Jaishankar said in a lighter vein.</p>