Hope media will write about us in positive manner: EAM Jaishankar at BJP event

Jaishankar spoke to reporters after inaugurating the BJP's western Maharashtra media centre. The event was also attended by Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and other office-bearers of BJP.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 13:55 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 13:55 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsS JaishankarMaharashtra NewsPune

