Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Hospital staffer booked for sexually harassing 16-year-old girl in Thane district

As per the complaint, the girl's mother suffered a fracture and was being treated at the hospital. The accused befriended the girl during her visits.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 07:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 07:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

Follow us on :

Follow Us