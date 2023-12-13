House of Amol Shinde, among those arrested for Parliament security breach, searched

The unemployed youth used to help his parents based in Zari, some 40 to 50 kms away from Latur city.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, called up Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and asked the police to check on the antecedents of Shinde.

A team of Latur police and intelligence officials has reached the Zari village for investigation.

A police team entered his residence and scanned through the documents of the Shinde family, Amol’s educational details, mobile phone numbers among other things.

“We really don’t know what has happened…we have no clue. He had left home some days ago…he told us that he is going for a recruitment drive,” his father Dhanraj Shinde said.

“From December 10 morning, his mobile is switched off,” he said, adding that Amol had participated in recruitment drives many times before this – in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Nashik and once earlier in Delhi.

Amol’s mother said that she spoke to her son on 9 December for the last time. “We are not aware of what has happened,” she said, adding that her son often felt dejected as he was not able to make it into the final list.

Meanwhile, security was tightened further in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the winter session of Maharashtra legislature is underway. For the day, issuance of gallery passes were suspended.