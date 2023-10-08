How can you discuss about the post of CM when people are dying: Nana Patole

Patole went on to add that the Congress party is not interested in who will be the Chief Minister of the state and is focusing on welfare of people.

Patole’s statement assumes significance in view of the fact that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-group of NCP have started seat-sharing talks.

"There is a large section in the state who believe in the Congress party. Looking at the current political situation in the country, there is a feeling among the people that Congress is the only party that can take everyone along. To take the Congress's ideology to the last person, departmental meetings are being held to review the organizational structure of the party at the block, mandal and gram levels,” he said.

Patole was speaking after the coordination meeting in Navi Mumbai of all districts in the Konkan region.

He further said that important decisions were taken at the All India Congress Committee's Udaipur camp, and its implementation which include reviewing the current situation of the divisional committees, booth leaders, village committees, information about the block executive committees, vacant organizational positions in the district, adding or removing names in the voter list in view of upcoming elections, and detailed discussions about the inspection of rulebooks of district and block Congress have been done.

Similar coordination meetings would be held Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions.