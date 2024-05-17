How was Bhavesh Bhinde, man who put up Mumbai's killer billboard, caught?

An absconding director of the advertising firm which installed the collapsed hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar was arrested on Thursday from Rajasthan 3 days after the tragic accident. The death toll in the crash mounted to 16 after bodies of a former GM of Mumbai airport ATC and his wife were retrieved from the wreckage, officials said.

Bhavesh Bhinde was on the run since the news of the billboard crash and subsequent deaths broke. Bhinde is one of the directors of the advertising agency that put up the massive billboard that crashed onto a petrol pump in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday evening. He was arrested from Rajasthan's Udaipur, a police official said.

After the tragedy, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the IPC was registered at the Pant Nagar Police Station against Bhinde, all directors of the advertising agency Ego Media, its officials and employees, officials had said earlier.