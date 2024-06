A woman found a piece of a human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online in the Malad area of ​​Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Following the disturbing discovery, the woman reached Malad police station to lodge a complaint. The police registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company and sent the ice cream for investigation.

Police have sent the human organ found in the ice cream for forensic investigation.

More to follow...