'I am a loyal Shiv Sainik, I am not going anywhere': Ambadas Danve

Mumbai: Amid reports of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve joining BJP, recently he made a statement that he is a loyal Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray and would continue to work under Uddhav Thackeray.
"There was no offer from anywhere. Absolutely there is no such thing," said Danve, who was elected from Aurangabad-Jalna local authorities' constituency in 2019.
Danve was keen to contest the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, however, Thackeray has given ticket to four-time Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Khaire lost the polls to TV journalist-turned-politician Imtiaz Jaleel of Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).
"Yes….it's true that I was interested in the Aurangabad seat…I had asked for it…however, the party has given it to Khaire saheb…yes…I don’t deny that I was not upset…after that I spoke to Uddhav ji after that the matter ended…I will work for my party and Khaire saheb, he is a senior leader and have always blessed us, supported us," Danve told reporters.
“I have already covered 100 villages…I will travel extensively,” he added.
He said, “I am a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb…I am where I am…I am not going anywhere."
(Published 30 March 2024, 09:06 IST)