I am called Sharad Pawar, says NCP (SP) chief as he loses cool

Without mincing words, Pawar reminded Shelke that he had come and addressed his election rally during the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls.

Later when Ajit Pawar was asked about Pawar’s outburst, he said that he was not aware and he would check from Shelke.

On his part, Shelke said that Pawar was misinformed.

“Saheb has never made personal attacks against anybody but he must prove the allegations...he has been misinformed...,” he said.

Pawar also came down heavily on those who hijacked the NCP founded by him 25 years ago and now abusing and threatening NCP (SP) workers in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting to the development, Fadnavis said that such remarks do not suit the stature of Pawar. “…after putting in 55 years in public life, this is not the language against an MLA,” he said.