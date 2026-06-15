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'I am in financial loss after becoming MP, unable to attend medical practice': Maharashtra Congress leader

The Congress leader also expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of development funds in the neighbouring Nanded district.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsCongress

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