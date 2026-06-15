'I am in financial loss after becoming MP, unable to attend medical practice': Maharashtra Congress leader

<p>Latur: Latur MP and Congress leader Dr Shivaji Kalge has caused a flutter, saying he has incurred financial loss after becoming a Lok Sabha member, attributing the purported decline in income to reduced engagement in his medical practice.</p>.<p>"In the financial year 2023-24, I paid around Rs 36 lakh in income tax. In 2024-25, my tax outgo was about Rs 8.75 lakh because my income had reduced significantly. I am unable to give adequate time to my patients and cannot run my hospital full-time," he said.</p>.<p>"If anyone asks about my economic condition, I would say that I am at a loss after becoming an MP," the MP added.</p>.Amit Shah masterminded 'illegal' breakaway of TMC MPs: Congress.<p>The Congress leader also expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of development funds in the neighbouring Nanded district.</p>.<p>"My experience with the Nanded Guardian Minister has been completely different. Last year, not a single rupee of development funds was sanctioned. Such politics by a BJP guardian minister is condemnable," he alleged.</p>.<p>Kalge said he had met the guardian minister two or three times and raised the issue. "He has assured me that such a situation will not continue this year," he added. </p>