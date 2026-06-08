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Homeindiamaharashtra

'I am kabaddi player, not chess player': Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal after Rajya Sabha setback

The vacancy arose after NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar resigned from the Rajya Sabha following her appointment to the state cabinet.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraRajya SabhaChhagan Bhujbal

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