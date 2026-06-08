'I am kabaddi player, not chess player': Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal after Rajya Sabha setback

<p>Mumbai: Veteran OBC leader and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhagan-bhujbal">Chhagan Bhujbal</a> on Monday signalled his disappointment over missing out on a Rajya Sabha berth, remarking that he was "a kabaddi player, not a chess player" after his candidature failed to materialise amid last-minute negotiations within the ruling Maha Yuti alliance.</p><p>"Main kabaddi ka khiladi hoon, shatranj ka nahin (I am a kabaddi player, not a chess player)," Bhujbal told reporters, in what was widely seen as a reference to the political manoeuvring surrounding the Rajya Sabha by-election.</p><p>The vacancy arose after NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar resigned from the Rajya Sabha following her appointment to the state cabinet.</p>.Suspense prevails over NCP’s Rajya Sabha nominee; Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal emerges as frontrunner.<p>The NCP has fielded Rajendra Jain, who is considered close to NCP working president Praful Patel. </p><p>Bhujbal (78) had emerged as a frontrunner for the seat. However, the proposal reportedly became complicated after he sought a cabinet berth for his nephew and former MP Sameer Bhujbal in addition to his own nomination to the Upper House.</p><p>"When I put forward my proposal to the BJP — a ministerial berth for Sameer Bhujbal and a Rajya Sabha nomination for myself — there was only one day left for a decision. Perhaps there was a delay," he said.</p><p>The senior NCP leader, who represents Yeola in Nashik district and currently serves as Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister, said his demand had not been rejected outright.</p><p>"The BJP informed me that whenever there is a cabinet expansion in the state, Sameer Bhujbal would be considered. Therefore, it is incorrect to say that the BJP rejected my proposal," he said.</p><p>Bhujbal, one of the founding leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party and among the senior-most ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, also drew comparisons with other political families within the ruling alliance.</p>.'What is the hurry?' Chhagan Bhujbal on NCP reunion.<p>"Others received justice. Several leaders are in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha while their children serve as ministers in the state. I too played a leading role in the formation of the NCP. Therefore, I deserved the same treatment," he said in what was perhaps a reference to Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member and state NCP President and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, his daughter and Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, and his son Aniket Tatkare, who is contesting the June 18 Legislative Council elections from local authorities. </p><p>Despite the setback, Bhujbal indicated that his political ambitions remain intact.</p><p>"I want to go to the Rajya Sabha. I want to go to the Lok Sabha as well. Opportunities came four or five times, but nothing came my way," he said, adding: "There is no truth in reports that the BJP rejected the proposal. Am I upset? No. Why should I be upset?" he asked. </p><p>Maintaining a hopeful tone, he added: "I should also get justice. If not today, then tomorrow; if not tomorrow, then the day after."</p><p>The remarks are likely to fuel speculation over internal negotiations within the NCP and the broader Maha Yuti alliance, particularly as discussions on a possible cabinet expansion continue.</p>