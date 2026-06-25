'I am sorry, mom': Last words of Maharashtra NEET aspirant who died by suicide

<p>An 18-year-old student from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> Hingoli district, who recently appeared for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG re-test</a>, allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">died by suicide</a> after recording a video message for his mother on his mobile phone, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Sushil Dhage, was preparing for admission to a medical course and had recently taken the re-examination conducted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency (NTA)</a>.</p>.<p>A probe has been launched to determine whether the student's death had any connection with the national-level medical entrance examination. Family members have claimed that Sushil found the re-test difficult and had been distressed after appearing for it.</p>.<p>According to officials, the teenager recorded a video message on his mobile phone before taking the extreme step. In the video, he can be heard telling his mother, "I am sorry."</p>.Congress to launch nationwide campaign from June 30 to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET row.<p>Police are examining the video and other evidence as part of the investigation. Statements of family members and people known to the student are also being recorded</p>.<p>"The family's complaint talks about the NEET re-examination. We are investigating the case and examining whether there is any connection between the examination and the incident, " an official from the Hingoli City police station said.</p>.<p>Officials said no conclusion has yet been reached on whether the examination played any role in the incident, and further investigation is underway.</p>