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'I am sorry, mom': Last words of Maharashtra NEET aspirant who died by suicide

A probe has been launched to determine whether the student's death had any connection with the national-level medical entrance examination.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNEETSuicide

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