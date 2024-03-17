I broke two parties, returned with two new partners: Devendra Fadnavis

However, Fadnavis’ dream of becoming Chief Minister again was shattered with BJP’s three-decade old ally Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray parting ways and forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the NCP-Congress combine.

His attempts to form a government with Ajit Pawar lasted for only 80 hours.

However, the Shiv Sena split in June-July 2022 and the new Maha Yuti government came to power with Eknath Shinde - who rebelled against Thackeray - becoming the Chief Minister while the BJP high-command asked Fadnavis to be the Deputy Chief Minister.

In June-July 2023 Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar and walked to the NDA camp to become Deputy Chief Minister.

“I have come here after breaking two parties….I have two new partners (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar),” Fadnavis said during an interactive session.

Fadnavis hit out at political dynasties, which he said are limited to 50 families. “I am not saying that they did not do anything….some had very big social outlook, but some limited themselves to welfare of their own so the common person became dependent,” he said, adding that in the last 10 years, common people have defeated them.