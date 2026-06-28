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I don't have wings, so no question of anybody clipping them: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asserts support of BJP leaders

Fadnavis also made light of Thackerey’s 'Operation Devendra' remark, saying since he doesn't have wings, nobody can clip them.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayDevendra Fadnavis

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