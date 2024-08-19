I pay attention only to what Shinde, Bawankule, Fadnavis say: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday said he is not bothered about his criticism by others and is only concerned about what key leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance say.

Pawar’s remarks came a day after a group of BJP workers led by the party’s Junnar chief Asha Buchake waved black flags at his convoy.

“I don’t have anything to do with what other people say. I pay attention to the key people, CM Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP,” Pawar told reporters during his Jan Sanman Yatra in Mumbai.