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Homeindiamaharashtra

'I sincerely express regret': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Patil apologises for abusive outburst on journalists

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde quickly stepped in and asked him to express regret to which he complied later in the day.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 17:07 IST
IndiaMaharashtraIndia PoliticsEknath ShindeShiv Sena

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