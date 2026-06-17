'I was, am and will remain with Uddhav Thackeray': Rajabhau Waze

#WATCH | Shiv Sena UBT MP from Nashik, Rajabhau Waje, arrives in Delhi, amid speculations of split in Shiv Sena UBT



He says, "I am with Uddhav ji and will remain with him. I have no contacts with anyone else. I have not received any call, no contact established with me by Shinde… pic.twitter.com/bMRfuoKXew