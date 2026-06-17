'I was, am and will remain with Uddhav Thackeray': Rajabhau Waze

<p>Mumbai: Amid speculation over "Operation Tiger" and reports of possible defections from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a>, Nashik MP Rajabhau Waze on Wednesday firmly denied any plans to leave the party and reiterated his loyalty to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>.</p>.<p>"I was with Uddhav Thackeray, I am with him and I will remain with him," Waze told reporters at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> after arriving from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a>.</p>.<p>Dismissing speculation surrounding his visit to the national capital, Waze said he had travelled to attend a scheduled parliamentary committee meeting.</p>.<p>"I have a parliamentary committee meeting today. My visit was pre-decided and I have come as per my schedule," he said.</p>.<p>Asked about reports linking him to the alleged Operation Tiger and a possible switch to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led Shiv Sena, Waze said he had neither been approached by anyone nor initiated any discussions.</p>.<p>"I am not aware of such reports. No one has contacted me and I have not contacted anyone," he said.</p>.<p>When repeatedly asked whether he was planning to quit Shiv Sena (UBT), Waze sought to dispel the rumours with a lighter remark.</p>.'MLAs and MPs come and go but party remains': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut amid 'Operation Tiger' speculations .<p>"You all know I have come by train. Had there been anything else, I would have come by plane," he said.</p>.<p>On reports that some of his parliamentary colleagues could be heading towards the Shinde camp, Waze declined to comment on others.</p>.<p>"I can speak for myself. Others can speak for themselves or through their spokespersons. All I can say is that I am with Uddhav Thackeray," he said.</p>.<p>His statement comes amid heightened political speculation over the future of several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, with leaders from the ruling Shiv Sena claiming that some opposition parliamentarians are in touch with the Shinde camp.</p>