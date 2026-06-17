Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'I was, am and will remain with Uddhav Thackeray': Rajabhau Waze

Dismissing speculation surrounding his visit to the national capital, Waze said he had travelled to attend a scheduled parliamentary committee meeting.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 05:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 05:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayNashikShiv Sena (UBT)national capital

Follow us on :

Follow Us