I will go by Constitution, Maharashtra rules: Speaker

Ahead of the regular hearing of disqualification petitions of the two factions of the Shiv Sena, Speaker Rahul Narwekar said he would strictly follow the Constitution and the Maharashtra Legislature Members (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1956.

“I will go by the rules and regulations,” Narwekar said on Wednesday.

Narwekar’s statement assumes significance in view of the fact that the Uddhav Thackeray-led group which is now known as Shiv Sena (UBT) had alleged that the Speaker was delaying the proceedings.

“I would not like to comment on statements made by people who have no knowledge of the Constitution and the law,” he said.

Narwerkar, who is an MLA from Colaba, and has a law background, said he would go by the Maharashtra Legislature Members (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1956 and the Constitution.

“I will neither delay nor hasten…I will go by the principles of natural justice,” the Speaker reiterated.

"No matter how much someone tries to influence me, no matter what accusations are made, I will work according to the rules,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut had been targeting the Speaker for what they described as delaying tactics, however, members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP had lashed out at them.

On September 25, Narwekar had said that regular hearings would commence from October 13 at the Central Hall of Maharashtra Legislature.