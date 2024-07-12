Watch: Viral video of IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother brandishing pistol

Mumbai: In what compounds trouble for the controversial Washim Assistant Collector and IAS Probationary Officer Pooja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a video of her mother has surfaced brandishing a pistol against unidentified persons in what appears to be a case of land deals.
The Khedkar family has not commented on the incident.
Dr Khedkar’s mother Manorama Khedkar is a Sarpanch of Bhalgaon in Ahmednagar district.
The video has surfaced a day after she had threatened the media and police personnel outside her Pune residence.
The video that has surfaced appears to be shot some years ago.
She had a pistol in her hand and was heard asking - “Show me the saat-barah (7/12 land extract records)…this (land) is in my name…if you claim, show me the court order.”
Manorama Khedkar appeared to be accompanied by a few bouncers.
Bulldozer ready
In a related development, a team from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with two vans and a bulldozer was stationed outside Pooja Khedkar’s home, though the exact reasons were not immediately available. No comments were available from officials of Pune civic body or Pune police.
'I cannot speak,' says Puja Khedkar
For the second day, controversial IAS’ probationary officer Dr Puja Khedkar refused to speak on the host of allegations and controversies. “As I said earlier, I cannot speak anything,” Dr Khedkar told reporters in Washim, where she is now posted as Supernumerary Assistant Collector.
“I cannot speak on this…I am not authorised to speak on this…I am unable to comment anything…,” Dr Khedkar said repeatedly as she faced a barrage of questions.
