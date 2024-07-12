Watch: Viral video of IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother brandishing pistol

Mumbai: In what compounds trouble for the controversial Washim Assistant Collector and IAS Probationary Officer Pooja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a video of her mother has surfaced brandishing a pistol against unidentified persons in what appears to be a case of land deals.

The Khedkar family has not commented on the incident.

Dr Khedkar’s mother Manorama Khedkar is a Sarpanch of Bhalgaon in Ahmednagar district.

The video has surfaced a day after she had threatened the media and police personnel outside her Pune residence.

The video that has surfaced appears to be shot some years ago.

She had a pistol in her hand and was heard asking - “Show me the saat-barah (7/12 land extract records)…this (land) is in my name…if you claim, show me the court order.”