The Pune court remanded Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody till July 20 on Thursday.

Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, was arrested by the Pune police for allegedly threatening some persons by brandishing a gun over a land dispute, earlier today.

The police sought 7-day custody of Manorama Khedkar. However, court granted 2-day custody.