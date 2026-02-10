<p>Mumbai: The iconic 19th-century Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia Clock Tower, located at the junction of Bazaar Gate Street and Perin Nariman Street in the historic Fort area of Mumbai has been restored. </p><p>The Wadia Clock Tower, as it is popularly known, is one of the prominent heritage landmarks of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>. </p><p>The Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, has successfully completed the restoration.</p><p>Bomanjee Homarjee Wadia, prominent philanthropist, died on July 3, 1862, leaving behind a legacy of significant contributions to the city’s welfare. </p><p>The project, undertaken in collaboration with the Kala Ghoda Association, culminated in a special inauguration event on Monday evening attended by heritage experts and community members, reviving this monumental fountain and clock tower built in 1882 as a tribute to philanthropist Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia.</p>.Lakkundi and beyond: Karnataka's heritage beneath beckons.<p>“Mumbai’s heritage has always moved me because it reflects the soul of the city and the stories that shape who we are. The Wadia Clock Tower is not just a relic of the past; it is a living part of everyday Mumbai, belonging to everyone who passes it. Our endeavour is to restore the pride and dignity of this landmark once held within the community,” said Boman Rustom Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Rustomjee Group.</p><p>“It is a privilege to restore a monument built in honour of Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia, a visionary philanthropist whose commitment to education and public welfare continues to inspire us. By reviving the Wadia Clock Tower, we honour his legacy while reaffirming our own commitment to preserving civic pride and investing in the city’s future through education,” he added.</p><p>“The restoration of the Wadia Clock Tower is a testament to collaborative efforts in preserving Mumbai's rich heritage. Partnering with Rustomjee has brought this landmark back to life, enhancing the cultural vibrancy of Fort for generations to come,” added Brinda Miller, Chairperson, Kala Ghoda Association.</p><p>“This project exemplifies meticulous heritage conservation, stabilizing the structure while reviving its original craftsmanship and functionality, including the clock mechanism ensuring the tower stands as a beacon of Mumbai's architectural history,” pointed out Vikas Dilawari, the conservation architect.</p>.The town of Chanderi: Blending heritage and nature.<p>The inauguration was marked by a traditional Parsi diya lighting ceremony to honour the Parsi legacy associated with the monument and celebrate its revival with the public. The ceremony underscored Rustomjee’s commitment to blending contemporary city-building with the preservation of cultural and historical identity. </p><p>With the restoration of the Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia Clock Tower, Rustomjee reinforces its belief that building a city goes beyond creating physical infrastructure, it is about preserving memory, meaning and shared civic identity. </p>