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Iconic Mumbai-Pune train Deccan Queen enters 97th year, eyes century ahead

The train offers a picturesque journey as it traverses through the Western Ghats.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 04:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 04:35 IST
India NewsRailwaysMaharashtraTrending

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