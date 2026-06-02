Iconic Mumbai-Pune train Deccan Queen enters 97th year, eyes century ahead

<p>Mumbai: The introduction of Deccan Queen between the two premier cities of Maharashtra on June 1, 1930 was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway. </p><p>This was the first deluxe train introduced to serve two important cities of the region and was aptly named after Pune, which is also known as Queen-of-Deccan (Dakkhan-ki-Rani).</p><p>The train offers a picturesque journey as it traverses through the Western Ghats. </p><p>The iconic Deccan Queen—one of India's most prestigious trains that runs between Pune and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus—is now heading for a century.</p><p>On June 1, 2026, the train entered its 97th year of service amid celebrations by passengers. </p>.Mumbai shipyard launches indigenous high-speed passenger vessel Ocean Crewzer 8.<p>The anniversary of the Deccan Queen, which runs daily, was celebrated with grand festivities at Pune in the morning during the departure of 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen and at CSMT in the evening during the departure of 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen. </p>.<p>Beautifully decked in floral arrangements, the train’s milestone was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony surrounded by enthusiastic passengers, railway officials, and devoted rail fans.</p><p>This year the Deccan Queen underwent a major overhaul with an upgradation of passenger amenities, including a refurbished Dining Car with enhanced heritage aesthetics, modernized furniture, and improved interiors for a superior dining experience, improved lavatories with vinyl flooring, duro wipe mats, and modern fittings such as soap and tissue dispensers; and redesigned coach interiors including roof and panel boards with vibrant themes, Central Railway officials said. </p><p>It may be recalled that a celebration was also organised on 27 March 2026, as part of the Train Mahotsav at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus which witnessed enthusiastic participation from passengers, railway officials, rail enthusiasts, and members of the public. </p><p>An engaging audio-visual presentation showcasing the glorious journey of the train since its inception in 1930 was also presented. </p><p>The history of Deccan Queen is literally a tale of two cities. The public of both the cities are happy with the impeccable record of “right time start” and “arrival” of Deccan Queen. </p><p>Over the last 96 years of its colourful history, the train has grown from a mere medium of transportation between two cities into an institution binding generations of intensely loyal passengers.</p><p><strong>Only train with Dining Car</strong></p><p>The Deccan Queen is the only running train with the facility of a Dining Car, which offers table service and has modern pantry facilities such as a microwave oven, deep freezer and toaster. The dining car is also tastefully furnished with cushioned chairs and carpet.</p><p><strong>Vistadome Coach </strong></p><p>The Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen was attached with a Vistadome coach with effect from 15 August 2021. This provided passengers a golden opportunity to have a wonderful view of the breathtaking scenery as the train traversed through the Western Ghats.</p><p><strong>Many firsts to its credit:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Deccan Queen has the distinction of having many Firsts to its credit.</p></li><li><p>Coaches with roller bearings introduced for the 1st time</p></li><li><p>End on generation coaches replaced with self-generating coaches with 110 volts system for the 1st time</p></li><li><p>First and Second class Chair Cars introduced for the first time</p></li></ul>