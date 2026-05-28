<p>Maratha quota activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange</a>, who is said to begin an indefinite hunger strike on May 30, said that he would hold the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>government responsible if something happens to his health during his protest under scorching heat. </p><p>Jarange refused to sit under shelter or consume water, pressing that he would fast and fight for the community’s “unfulfilled” demands. </p><p>“This time, I will not sit under a shelter. There will be no tent, no shade. I will give up water, food, and even footwear during the protest. Either the government will act, or I will perish,” he was quoted as saying in reports.</p><p>He declared that his agitation at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district would be “unlike” any protest seen in the country. Meanwhile, he urged supporters to not come to the venue. “Do not come here. I will sit alone in the blazing heat of May,” he said.</p>.Jarange says Marathas deserved quota since 1881; accuses Bhujbal of blocking rise of OBC leaders.<p>He has given the Maharashtra government a deadline of May 29 to distribute Kunbi caste certificates in Marathwada. “I have already given enough time for discussions. Now the time has come to take a tougher stand. If I die due to heatstroke, the chief minister and the government will be responsible,” Jarange said.</p><p>The Maratha leader alleged that despite repeated peaceful protests, rallies, and negotiations, no concrete steps had been taken regarding reservation for the Maratha community.</p>.<p>Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>