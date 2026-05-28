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'If I die...Maha CM, govt responsible': Jarange Patil ahead of his indefinite hunger strike

“If I die due to heatstroke, the chief minister and the government will be responsible,” Jarange said.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 07:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaratha reservationManoj Jarange

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