If no alliance is formed, we would contest all Maharashtra LS seats: Prakash Ambedkar

“If there is no alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP or NCP-Congress, or Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Lok Sabha, then we, Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA will fight on 50 per cent seats each. That’s what had been decided broadly by us,” Ambedkar told reporters in Nagpur.

“However, if the alliance happens within the MVA framework, the formula may be different. If nothing happens and all the parties fight separately, we too will have to fight for 48 Lok Sabha seats,” he added.

In may be mentioned that during the 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, Ambedkar floated the VBA and damaged the prospects of the Congress-NCP Democratic Front.

The VBA garnered 6.98 and 5.57 percentage vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and Maharashtra Assembly elections, respectively.