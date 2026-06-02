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Homeindiamaharashtra

If you regret joining Eknath Shinde...: Sanjay Raut gives defectors a chance to fix their 'mistake'

Raut even alleged that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was not a party but was born of "corrupt practices" of the Election Commission.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsIndiaMaharashtraSanjay RautEknath Shinde

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