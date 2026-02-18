<p>Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iit-bombay">IIT Bombay</a>) is making headlines — but not for a topper's success story or a cutting-edge innovation this time. Instead, it’s a four-legged “student” who has captured everyone’s attention. Curious to know? We have you covered.</p><p>A student from IIT Bombay recently shared a reel from inside a classroom that showed not just rows of students attending a lecture, but also a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/art-and-culture/paws-life-can-we-be-taught-how-to-understand-dogs-3897283">dog </a>standing confidently on a table among them. </p><p>The furry visitor, seen wearing a collar belt, appeared comfortable in the surroundings, suggesting it may be residing within the campus or someone’s pet. </p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>The video was posted on Instagram earlier this February by Piyush Jaiswal, and it didn’t take long for the internet to notice the unexpected classroom guest. Dubbed “Dogesh bhai”, the dog quickly drew attention online.</p>.Gaming addiction: App developers, psychologist throw light on harmful task-based games.<p>“Finally Dogesh bhai got a table at IIT Bombay,” read the caption of the now-viral post. As of February 18, the reel has garnered over two million views and more than 500 comments.</p><p><strong>Internet reacts</strong></p><p>Clearly, this unusual classroom moment has left the internet both amused and entertained. Netizens flooded the comments section with witty reactions. “Nowadays IITs have animal reservations,” one user wrote. “Congratulations bhai,” another added. A third quipped, “Dogesh bhai AIR 1."</p>