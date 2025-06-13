Menu
IIT student held for raping 13-year-old girl in Thane

The accused, who lives in the Kalwa area, allegedly lured the differently abled girl with new clothes and sexually assaulted her.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 04:46 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 04:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThanerape

