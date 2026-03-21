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Illegal sand mining racket busted in Maharashtra's Thane, machinery of Rs 90 lakh destroyed

The revenue department carried out the operation in Kevani creek area on Friday based on a tip-off, an official release said.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 04:45 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 04:45 IST
Maharashtra NewsSand mining

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