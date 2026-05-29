<p>Mumbai: At least 13 people have died and several others left hospitalised after consuming illicit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/desi-liquors-in-high-spirits-indias-indigenous-brews-are-raising-the-bar-3767455">liquor </a>in Pune.</p><p>The deaths have been reported from areas within the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.</p><p>The liquor was allegedly brewed and supplied by Yogesh Wankhede, a local of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>.</p>.Hyderabad tragedy: 5 killed, 31 hospitalised after drinking adulterated toddy .<p>The deaths have been reported in past 24 hours, reports reaching here said on Friday.</p><p>The State Excise Department and police commissionerates of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have lunched a massive probe into the incident.</p>