Implement promotional reservation for SCs, STs: Prakash Ambedkar

However, he said that the reservation policies in promotions have been severely lacking.

Ambedkar referred to the Jarnail Singh vs Lachhmi Narain Gupta matter of the Supreme Court, and urged the government to get it listed for final hearing.

“Implementing agencies must strictly adhere to the reservation policies laid out in Article 16 (4A) and Article 16 (4)B of the Constitution during the promotion process,” Ambedkar wrote in the letter to Modi.

He called for establishing transparent mechanisms and monitoring frameworks to ensure that eligible SC and ST employees are fairly considered and promoted as per their entitlements under the constitutional provisions.

“Conduct regular awareness programs and sensitization workshops for administrative officials and decision-makers to ensure they understand the importance of these provisions and the need for their diligent implementation,” he said, adding: “Hold accountable any instances of non-compliance or deliberate neglect in implementing promotional reservations, ensuring that responsible authorities take corrective actions promptly.”

“India prides itself on its commitment to social justice and equality as enshrined in our Constitution. It is therefore imperative that these ideals are not merely theoretical but are translated into meaningful action in the lives of our SC and ST citizens who serve the nation with dedication and deserve equitable opportunities for career advancement,” wrote the two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola in Maharashtra who is also a one-term Rajya Sabha member.