In another hit & run case, 45-year-old woman killed after speeding BMW rams into bike in Mumbai's Worli

In another tragic hit-and-run incident, a speeding BMW car allegedly rammed into the bike of a couple in Mumbai's Worli in the wee hours of Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

The women injured in the accident died during treatment while the husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place at 5:30 am in the morning when the couple riding on a bike was returning home after buying fish and were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli. After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car.

The deceased woman has been identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada.