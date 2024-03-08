In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to pass through once-Congress stronghold of Nandurbar

Mumbai: As he undertakes the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Nandurbar -- a district known for its connection with the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Part of the Satpura mountain ranges and Narmada river belt, Nandurbar district falls under Khandesh in North Maharashtra, and also touches Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
The Nandurbar ST seat is a Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra.
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv Gandhi as well as the latter's wife Sonia Gandhi used to launch Congress's campaign in Maharashtra from the Nandurbar seat.
In 1998, Sonia Gandhi made her political debut by addressing a massive rally in Nandurbar, where she declared that she would not assume any post of power.
In fact, in the 1998 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won 33 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra - in the era of coalition politics.
When the Congress-led UPA government was in power, then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, then UPA Chairperson, chose Tembhli village in Nandurbar for the Unique Identification Authority of India’s launch for the Aadhaar Card programme on 29 September, 2010.
In 2014, Sonia Gandhi could not campaign in Nandurbar due to health reasons.
Since 1967, Congress has won every time from Nandurbar except for 2014 and 2019, when the Narendra Modi-wave swept the country and saw the resurgence of BJP and revival of the NDA.
Congress leader late Manikrao Gavit, a former union minister, had represented the seat from 1981-2009, a record nine times.
In 2014 and 2019, BJP’s Dr Heena Gavit had won the seat defeating Manikrao Gavit and KC Padavi, respectively.
Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra from Nandurbar for the 12-17 March phase of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during which he will travel from Dhule, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City districts.
In Nandurbar, he is scheduled to address an Adivasi Nyay Sammelan.
In fact, two tribal districts are part of the route - Nandurbar and Palghar.
In Nashik, which is famous for grapes and onions, he will also take darshans of Lord Shiv in the Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
