In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to pass through once-Congress stronghold of Nandurbar

Mumbai: As he undertakes the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Nandurbar -- a district known for its connection with the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Part of the Satpura mountain ranges and Narmada river belt, Nandurbar district falls under Khandesh in North Maharashtra, and also touches Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The Nandurbar ST seat is a Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv Gandhi as well as the latter's wife Sonia Gandhi used to launch Congress's campaign in Maharashtra from the Nandurbar seat.

In 1998, Sonia Gandhi made her political debut by addressing a massive rally in Nandurbar, where she declared that she would not assume any post of power.