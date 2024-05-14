In Pics | Dust storm leaves Mumbai reeling

Members of rescue teams stand at the damaged fuel station after a massive billboard fell on it during a dust storm in Mumbai.
Locals gather after an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed due to strong winds and rain at Wadala area in Mumbai.
Members of rescue teams stand next to damaged vehicles after a massive billboard fell during a dust storm in Mumbai.
Rescue and relief work under way near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.
Members of rescue teams at the damaged fuel station after a massive billboard fell in Mumbai.
Vehicles are seen trapped under the debris after a massive billboard fell during a dust storm in Mumbai.
Rescue work under way after a huge billboard collapsed on a fuel station due to strong winds and rain at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.
Commuters make their way through a street during heavy rains in Mumbai.
A man sweeps next to damaged vehicles trapped under the debris after a massive billboard fell during a dust storm in Mumbai.
Published 14 May 2024, 05:47 IST