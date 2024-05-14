Home
In Pics | Dust storm leaves Mumbai reeling

The sudden onset of a dust storm on May 13 brought several aspects of Mumbai's daily life to a standstill. The storm was accompanied by rain and gusty winds. At least fourteen people were killed and over 80 were injured when a billboard collapsed as a result. Rescue workers are searching for more survivors trapped under the debris. As the city gradually recovers from the aftermath of the storm, here are some pictures that narrate the scale of destruction.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 05:47 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 05:47 IST

Members of rescue teams stand at the damaged fuel station after a massive billboard fell on it during a dust storm in Mumbai.

Members of rescue teams stand at the damaged fuel station after a massive billboard fell on it during a dust storm in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Locals gather after an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed due to strong winds and rain at Wadala area in Mumbai.

Locals gather after an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed due to strong winds and rain at Wadala area in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Members of rescue teams stand next to damaged vehicles after a massive billboard fell during a dust storm in Mumbai.

Members of rescue teams stand next to damaged vehicles after a massive billboard fell during a dust storm in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Rescue and relief work under way near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

Rescue and relief work under way near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Members of rescue teams at the damaged fuel station after a massive billboard fell in Mumbai.

Members of rescue teams at the damaged fuel station after a massive billboard fell in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Vehicles are seen trapped under the debris after a massive billboard fell during a dust storm in Mumbai.

Vehicles are seen trapped under the debris after a massive billboard fell during a dust storm in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Rescue work under way after a huge billboard collapsed on a fuel station due to strong winds and rain at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

Rescue work under way after a huge billboard collapsed on a fuel station due to strong winds and rain at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Commuters make their way through a street during heavy rains in Mumbai.

Commuters make their way through a street during heavy rains in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

A man sweeps next to damaged vehicles trapped under the debris after a massive billboard fell during a dust storm in Mumbai.

A man sweeps next to damaged vehicles trapped under the debris after a massive billboard fell during a dust storm in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Published 14 May 2024, 05:47 IST
