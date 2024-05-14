In Pics | Dust storm leaves Mumbai reeling

The sudden onset of a dust storm on May 13 brought several aspects of Mumbai's daily life to a standstill. The storm was accompanied by rain and gusty winds. At least fourteen people were killed and over 80 were injured when a billboard collapsed as a result. Rescue workers are searching for more survivors trapped under the debris. As the city gradually recovers from the aftermath of the storm, here are some pictures that narrate the scale of destruction.