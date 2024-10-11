Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Inaugural landing at Navi Mumbai International Airport

The aircraft was welcomed with a water salute at the runway.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 08:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 08:14 IST
India NewsAirportMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us