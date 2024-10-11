Inaugural landing at Navi Mumbai International Airport

<p>Raigad: In an important day for India's aviation sector, a C-295 transporter of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-air-force">Indian Air Force</a> carried out the inaugural landing at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).</p><p>The aircraft was welcomed with a water salute at the runway.</p><p>The NMIA is expected to start commercial operations in 2025.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare and CIDCO Ltd Chairman Sanjay Shirsat were among those present.</p>.Dasara festivities at Kempegowda International Airport from October 7-10 .<p>The aircraft touched down the runway around 12:15 pm amid claps and cheers by the people.</p><p>Shinde and other dignitaries welcomed the IAF pilots soon after the landing.</p>